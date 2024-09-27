Philadelphia’s Gayborhood holds rally against Sixers’ proposed arena outside City Hall

By Dan Snyder, Adam Fox

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — One day after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker laid out the city’s agreement with the 76ers for a new arena, people from the Gayborhood delivered more than 1,200 petitions to City Hall opposing the plan.

“As a local drag queen, I oppose the gentrification of the Gayborhood that will follow 76 Place,” a protestor said.

On Wednesday night, Parker detailed the agreement, which includes a $50 million Community Benefits Agreement to support surrounding communities. It includes money for housing support, a small business lending program for Chinatown and a fund that will help businesses that are disrupted during construction.

Parker believes the arena will help revitalize Market Street east of City Hall to the Delaware River.

“I don’t want Philadelphians having to travel anywhere else to get access to quality retail. We should be able to do it right here and on Market Street,” Parker said.

“A community-led space that is for and by the neighborhoods that are already here — that will give you the economic revitalization you’re looking for,” said Kenneth Wilson, aka Shometha Monet, who is a member of the group No Arena Gayborhood.

No Arena Gayborhood joins the Save Chinatown Coalition and No Arena Washington Square West as other neighborhoods against the project.

With Parker’s announcement, the ball is now in City Council’s court.

“Nevertheless, the devil’s in the details, and now the hard work starts with members of City Council,” Council President Kenyatta Johnson said.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district covers the proposed site, has pledged a 30-day review period – meaning the earliest the legislation would be introduced is Oct. 24.

Squilla said he’ll use that time to meet with stakeholders to see if hurdles can be ironed out.

One thing Squilla said needs to be addressed is that Chinatown leaders did not like the planned apartment complex above the arena.

“They felt it was a middle finger to Chinatown, that we don’t specifically want the arena, but that building that housing unit on top of the arena was even a worse scenario, saying they’re doing something for us,” Squilla said, “So I’ve been working with the development team to remove that piece.”

Parker has promised a series of town halls across the city to discuss the deal. So far, no dates have been set.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.