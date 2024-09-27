U.S. EEOC lawsuit accuses Chicago’s Admiral Theatre of sexual, racial discrimination

By Adam Harrington, Edie Kasten

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The federal government is suing Chicago’s Admiral Theatre—accusing the exotic dance club of sexual and racial discrimination.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused the Admiral of creating a hostile environment toward the entertainers. The lawsuit claimed the Admiral subjected female dancers to hostile and dangerous conditions.

Among the allegations were that the dancers were exposed to harassing and sometimes violent behavior from patrons at the club—including grabbing, groping, slapping, and even sexual assault.

The EEOC said the club nominally forbids physical contact between entertainers and patrons, but patrons regularly ignore the rule—and entertainers’ complaints were not taken seriously. The lawsuit said entertainers who publicly objected were prohibited from returning to work.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit alleged Black dancers faced discrimination—as management limited their shifts, placed them on shifts that made lass money, controlled their appearance and conditions more strictly than white dancers, and used racial slurs.

The EEOC said while entertainers qualify as employees under federal law, the Admiral classified them as independent contractors.

The EEOC said the alleged behavior violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex and race and retaliation against employees who raise complaints of unlawful discrimination. The commission’s suit was filed in U.S. District Court, according to a news release.

“Choosing to work in adult entertainment does not mean consenting to harassment and assault,” Greg Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Chicago District Office, said in a news release. “This lawsuit sends a clear message to the adult entertainment industry that Title VII protects all employees, no matter who they are, or what kind of work they perform.”

The Admiral is located at 3940 W. Lawrence Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood. It started as a movie theater and Vaudeville house, but eventually started showing pornographic movies—and in the 1980s became an exotic dance club with live dancers. It is famous for being the only strip club featuring full nudity within Chicago’s city limits.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Admiral management for comment, but had not heard back Thursday night.

