Man donates 100th gallon of blood, surprised with celebration

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — One Eastside man reached an incredible milestone Friday morning by donating his 100th gallon of blood. Although this donation was routine for him, he didn’t know a surprise was in store.

David Strong has donated blood for the last 25 years. His fear of needles didn’t stop him from donating blood to his friend who was in need.

“I just thought, you know, if other people can be donating blood for my friend,” Strong said. “I can be doing the same thing.”

He’s donated over 800 units by reaching his 100th gallon, saving hundreds of lives. To put Strong’s donations into perspective, one blood donation is one pint and there are eight pints in one gallon.

Strong began donating whole blood in the late 90s and has donated platelets and plasma since 2003.

“I believe God’s given me a big supply of blood to share with those that need it,” said Strong.

His wife Judy, planned the surprise for his big achievement today with the help of local Red Cross staff and volunteers.

Strong was celebrated and surrounded by loved ones after he finished his donation.

Courtney Slanaker, executive director for the Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross says natural disasters, such as Hurricane Helene in the southeastern region of the country, impact blood donations—making donations like Strong’s even more important.

“It’s blood donors in Southern Arizona and across the country that are in non-affected disaster regions that can stabilize the blood supply by donating now and donating regularly,” Slanaker said.

Strong says he’s donated about 19 times this year.

“It’s a truly incredible commitment to reach 100 gallons and he’s not stopping here,” said Slanaker.

Strong tells me he’s returning in October for his next donation.

