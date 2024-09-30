Vallejo neighbors angry after sideshow participants climb up and damage their roof

By J.R. Stone

VALLEJO, California (KGO) — Saturday night into Sunday morning was another chaotic night of sideshows in Vallejo, and neighbors are sick of it.

Vallejo police say they believe there were between 350 and 400 people involved in sideshows all across town.

ABC7 News spoke with neighbors who are angry and say that enough is enough.

“Had I known they were doing sideshows, I would have never moved here,” Patricia Williams said.

Williams and her husband Paul have now lived in Vallejo for four and a half years. They took a picture of all the people in their front yard when the sideshows happened overnight.

The Williams sent ABC7 News photos showing the damage done to their lights, gutters, and roof after people at the sideshow started climbing onto their home.

“We were asleep, it literally woke us up. Somebody could have gotten killed out here or hurt you know what I mean,” Paul Williams said.

“I think the striking point was when they were on my property on my roof ya know and this caused some damage that we now have to pay for and enough is enough, the city or police they need to come out,” Patricia said. “I don’t care if you have two officers you need to know where these sideshows are cause you need to put a stop to it.”

Police say there were multiple sideshows and they did respond to at least one with mutual aid from Solano and Napa County Sheriff’s offices and American Canyon Police. No arrests were made and no cars were impounded.

At least one person was hurt but they weren’t cooperative with officers. The Williams are upset saying they called police at least twice but the sideshow here still lasted nearly an hour.

Vallejo police say due to staffing shortages, officer safety, and public safety they are unable to respond to every sideshow.

“They should patrol this area more and they don’t do it. They don’t do it at all,” Paul said.

“What is the city going to do? What is the police going to do? Somebody gotta do something? Somebody gotta be held accountable they really do,” Patricia said. “For somebody to be on my roof I think that broke the mold, because they were on our roof. How disgraceful and disgusting is that? On my roof and standing on my fence like it’s the thing to do and I’m tired of it.”

The Williams and other neighbors have started a petition with the hope that city leaders will then put measures in place to prevent these sideshows.

ABC7 News did reach out to Vallejo’s mayor but had not heard back from him or his staff as of late Sunday night.

