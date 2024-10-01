Missing 14-year-old girl last seen leaving her central Minnesota home

By Web Staff and Chris Veninga

Click here for updates on this story

MORRILL TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it received a missing juvenile report Sunday morning.

Sophya Cherne, 14, left her residence late Saturday night and has not returned to her residence in Morrill Township off Partridge Road, officials said.

There are no reports on what she was wearing or where she may have gone. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later issued a missing person report, classifying it as a “juvenile runaway.”

Cherne is 5 foot 4 and around 140 lbs.

In an update Monday, the sheriff’s office released another picture of Cherne, but said her hair is now longer and lighter brown in color.

Residents in the area of Partridge Road and both 63rd and 73rd streets are encouraged to check their surveillance cameras.

Officials say the investigation and search efforts continue. A coordinated search effort is set for Tuesday morning. No volunteers are needed at this time, the sheriff’s office said, but if needed a public request will be issued.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Morrill Township is located about 29 miles northeast of St. Cloud.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.