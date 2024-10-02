Larger-than-normal apples harvested in Minnesota thanks to growing season’s rainy start

By Kirsten Mitchell

HASTINGS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota farmers are rejoicing after a great growing season for apples.

Whistling Well Farm owner Charlie Johnson has weathered many difficult growing seasons since opening his farm in Hastings in 1972. After several years of drought, he says the apples are flourishing this year.

“For the first time we’ve had adequate moisture. Almost too much…and then the apples got a little bigger than what we’d like them to be, but they’re still good,” Johnson said.

The family-owned farm has 16,000 apple trees on 42 acres. They sell apples, mums, pumpkins and other goods. While the grocery stores they sell apples to prefer medium-sized fruit, families picking from trees are excited about the larger-sized apples this year.

“They are enormous. We’re excited to be out here today and enjoy the sweetness,” said Sarah Kompelien of Hastings. “I think a couple kids have gotten into a few already.”

The unseasonably warm September hasn’t kept people away from apple picking. They’ve harvested about 50% of the apples and will stay open through the end of October.

“We would like it to cool down, obviously, for the ripening to slow down a little bit,” he said.

Families can also visit animals at the Hastings Farm and make a wish on a coin or bill they throw into the well on the property. They match the money raised and donate it to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

