Motorcycle passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Long Beach

By Rebekah Ludman

Click here for updates on this story

October 02, 2024 (LAPost.com) — A woman was killed on Wednesday when a motorcycle she was the passenger on collided with a car in Long Beach, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on East Ocean Boulevard and Kennebec Avenue, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department. Police said upon arrival, they found two adults in the roadway and immediately began to render aid.

“Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and transported one male motorcyclist and one female motorcycle passenger to a local hospital, where the female passenger succumbed to her injuries,” police said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was going eastbound on Ocean Boulevard when it drifted into the westbound lanes and hit a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling on that side of the road, according to police.

“The motorcycle driver and passenger were then thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the westbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard,” police said.

According to police, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

Information on the identity of the fatally injured woman was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters can also download the “P3 TIPS” mobile app or visit LACrimeStoppers.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620