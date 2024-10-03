DoNut Miss Class campaign encourages Denver Public Schools students to show up



By Jennifer McRae

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Denver Public Schools is trying to get more students to school and get those students to class on time. It’s part of a new campaign called DoNut Miss Class.

There’s also an element of surprise with the campaign- students don’t know when the donut mascot will make a surprise visit. On Tuesday morning, the mascot brought VooDoo Doughnuts to McMeen Elementary School for October Count Day.

The DoNut Miss Class campaign runs through the first week of October. The idea is to motivate students to attend school every day to make sure they don’t miss out on the sweet treat to start their day.

DPS said that every day in the classroom counts and starting the day off with donuts is meant to create a fun way to get families to prioritize attendance.

“Attendance is so critical and we’re struggling to get them to come to school every day and on time,” said Jean Boylan with Denver Public Schools.

On Tuesday, nearly 700 donuts were handed out to students at McMeen Elementary. That school has been at the center of McMeen in the Middle, a CBS Colorado documentary of how new arrivals impacted the neighborhood school when Denver received more migrants per capita than any city in the United States earlier this year.

