Stray bullet goes through bedroom wall, headboard, pillow while couple was sleeping

By Mike Hanson

ROCKLEDGE, Florida (WESH) — A Florida woman is accused of accidentally shooting a gun into her neighbor’s apartment while she was drinking on Monday night.

According to the Rockledge Police Department, the bullet narrowly missed the neighbors, who were asleep at the time in the area of Interstate 95 and Fiske Boulevard.

The arrest affidavit says the bullet went through the victims’ bedroom wall, headboard and pillow, eventually stopping in the wall of the other side of the bedroom.

When officers searched the apartment shared by Jennifer Ong and her boyfriend, they found a pistol.

Ong was on a phone call with her boyfriend’s sister, who reported hearing a loud bang followed by Ong exclaiming, “I didn’t mean to, it was an accident,” the affidavit says.

Ong later admitted she had been drinking, police said.

She’s been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Ong posted bond and will face an arraignment hearing later this month.

