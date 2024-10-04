Bass announces new LAPD Chief

By Rebekah Ludman

October 04, 2024 (LAPost.com) — On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass officially named former Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Jim McDonnell, who also spent four years as county sheriff, as the next chief of the LAPD.

McDonnell will be taking over the department that is anticipated to deal with security issues over the course of the next few years as L.A. prepares to host the Olympics, the World Cup, and a Super Bowl.

Bass said McDonnell is “one of America’s finest police professionals” and a “nationally recognized thought leader on public safety” during the announcement at a news conference Friday morning at City Hall.

The Los Angeles Police Commission submitted three candidates to Bass in August. McDonnell was selected among the three finalists for the job. The other two finalists were LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and former Assistant Chief Robert “Bobby” Arcos.

Bass said in the press conference that working with McDonnell, “together we will grow and strengthen LAPD,” and “will strengthen relationships with the community.”

She also expressed confidence in him to keep L.A. safe during the upcoming events. Bass noted after she went to Paris during the recent Olympics, “the magnitude of what L.A. needs to prepare for us is crystal clear to me.”

McDonnell recognized the challenge of the upcoming events by saying “In the next five years, the eyes of the world will be upon us. Los Angeles will host the World Cup, it will host the Olympic and Paralympic games, it will host a Super Bowl and an NBA All-Star Game. Our department and our city will be showcased, and we will be prepared. What a great opportunity that is for all of us in L.A.”

McDonnell said he started his career in law enforcement at the LAPD police academy 43 years ago. He is also the former Long Beach Police Department chief. McDonnell will replace Michel Moore, who retired from his position as the LAPD Chief in February. In the meantime, Dominic Choi has been serving as the interim chief.

“I love this city and I understand the modern-day challenges our officers face in trying to protect it,” he said. “To our LAPD officers, I thank you. you answer the call. You perform your duties with dignity, and you hold each other to the highest professional standards.”

Police Commission President Erroll Southers said he spoke to a lot of people during the process to find the right candidate, and the common themes he heard relating to McDonnell were that he was “honest, seasoned and a man of integrity.”

McDonnell said his goals include enhancing public safety in L.A., “to grow our department back to full strength,” and to develop community relationships while ensuring “constitutional policing practices” and remaining respectful.

