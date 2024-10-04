Suitcases full of drugs seized after high-speed chase through Alma

By Brett Rains

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Speeds reached more than 130 mph in the police pursuit that ended with two Florida men being arrested in Crawford County, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police dashcam footage obtained by 40/29 News shows troopers chasing a black SUV.

According to probable cause arrest reports, the pursuit was initiated by Oklahoma law enforcement personnel and crossed state lines, where ASP troopers took command.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle led police from I-40 to I-540 and then onto U.S. Hwy. 64 in Van Buren.

Police unsuccessfully attempted to disable the vehicle before the driver was able to speed through parts of Alma. At one point, dashcam footage showed a state trooper crashing into the back of the vehicle after the driver slammed on the brakes.

The pursuit ended just outside of Alma after the driver crashed while trying to turn off of the main highway.

According to police reports, the driver, Derrick Scudder, was arrested and is facing drug trafficking and numerous other felony criminal charges.

Police found two suitcases inside the SUV that contained 240 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, according to arrest reports.

Matthew Bunch was also arrested in connection to the pursuit, According to police, Bunch was driving a separate vehicle and was trying to distract and interfere with Oklahoma law enforcement personnel involved in the initial pursuit.

Scudder and Bunch are being held in the Crawford Cunty detention center. They were each issued a $2 million bond.

Crawford County Prosecutor Kevin Holmes told 40/29 News that both men are set to be formally charged in circuit court on Oct. 9, 2024. Holmes said the two suspects have not yet retained attorneys to represent them.

