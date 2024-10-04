Wild turkey gains following online after ‘terrorizing’ neighborhoods

By Noah Cornelius

Click here for updates on this story

APPLETON, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A wild turkey, dubbed “Tom” by some and “Beeper” by others, has been seen blocking traffic, pecking at cars, and chasing after the police. Facebook users around the area can’t get enough of it.

Neighbors in Appleton are amused by a wild turkey that has been causing a stir

One reports that the turkey is obsessed with his truck and has even chased him down the street, while another put on a turkey costume to try to befriend the bird

Appleton police are monitoring the situation, emphasizing the importance of safety as the turkey could pose a risk in roadways, and they are weighing a plan to relocate it to a safer area

Wild turkey terror? Appleton neighbors say, you bet.

I’m your Appleton neighborhood reporter Noah Cornelius, learning more about a bird that’s certainly been ruffling some feathers.

Rebecca Kuchenbecker and her son Jacob say they first saw the turkey in August outside of their home on Evergreen Drive.

“We saw this turkey in the middle of the street pecking at the hubcaps and tires,” they said.

They’ve seen him so much, they named him Beeper.

“Because obviously cars are beeping at him and so we hear that in the house so then we’re like, ‘Oh! Beeper’s out. He’s patrolling,”” they added.

Online, the turkey has become a local celebrity.

Phillip Carton says the turkey is obsessed with his truck and has even chased him down the street.

Stephanie Cavanaugh says she even put on a turkey costume to befriend the bird, who she calls Tom.

“I just thought it would be funny to buy a turkey costume and make them laugh. I don’t think they knew what was coming. I showed up at work with a blowup turkey costume and I chased him down and I don’t think he liked that too much,” she said.

But Lt. Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department says while the turkey has brought a bit of laughter to the community, she wants to make sure people remain safe should they encounter the bird.

“If a turkey wanders out into the roadway and a vehicle or someone else is traveling and doesn’t see it, it could cause damage to a vehicle or a crash to occur, and that is something we are trying to prevent,” Lt. Cash said.

At the end of the day, however, many are just letting this bird do its thing.

The Appleton Police Department jokes that they aren’t sure if this turkey is acting alone or operating as part of a larger group, but they are working to come up with a plan to relocate the bird to a safer area so it can live in peace.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.