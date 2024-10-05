Raptor Center sees increase in entanglement injuries with birds and soccer nets

By Ubah Ali

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — We’re “owl” all in this together — that’s the message experts at the Raptor Center are pushing after five raptors got caught in soccer nets while on the hunt.

One red-tailed hawk and four great horned owls got themselves into a tight situation after getting caught in nets.

“Five in the month of September is a lot in one short period of time,” said Dr. Dana Franzen-Klein of the Raptor Center.

Franzen-Klein said entanglement admissions are higher than usual this year and a major problem for younger birds.

“This time of year, young great horned owls are separating from parents and learning how to hunt on their own,” Franzen-Klein said. “(They are) less experienced and so focused on hunting that they don’t see the soccer net at night.”

Experts say entanglement injuries can be the most difficult to treat even leading to death.

“It restricts blood flow to their wings can cause them to get really swollen and get muscle strains that are really painful, and they may fly away but they are uncomfortable and can’t fly well enough to survive,” Franzen-Klein said.

She believes the best way people can help our feathered friends is to remove the nets or tip down the net.

“That’s a real easy thing you can do so it’s flat against the ground so birds will not get tangled in it,” Franzen-Klein said.

She also recommends regularly checking soccer nets and any landscape netting around your home.

Of the five raptors admitted to the hospital, one did not survive, one was released, one is relearning to fly and two are still receiving care.

