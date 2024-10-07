Family of 19-year-old killed by lightning hold 5K in his honor

By Rubén Rosario

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WSVN) — A touching tribute was held for a young South Florida man who was killed by a lightning strike.

The family of 19-year-old Ethan Lawrence on Sunday participated in a 5K held in his honor in Pembroke Pines.

Ethan was a track and cross-country runner who was out for a run in Davie’s Vista View Park in June when he was hit by lightning. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Sunday’s event raised funds for Ethan’s alma mater, West Broward High School.

“Ethan was so dedicated to his school. He ran cross-country, track, he played volleyball, he was in the speech and debate team,” said his mother, Lourdes Lawrence, “so I know that he’s very proud of all of his classmates and coaches and teachers and counselors and tutors. They’re all here, so it makes me feel very proud and honored, and I’m humbled by them.”

Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo declared Oct. 6 as Ethan Lawrence Day.

