After coming to Chicago for treatment, injured Gaza boy bonds with UFC champ’s family

By Sabrina Franza, Vicky Baftiri

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — In the days following October 7th, Israel responded by launching a bombing campaign in Gaza, which has killed 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The U.N. called Gaza a “graveyard” for children.

Amid the uncertainty and chaos, the story of one toddler with a broken heart and a shattered leg escaping the brutality of war offers a tale of resilience.

Along with his father, they came to Chicago for medical care with the help of a nonprofit. What would happen next would transform the 2-year-old’s life forever and the life of a Chicago area UFC champion.

The chance encounter would create an unforgettable bond.

Jood Damo, a 2-year-old from Gaza, is an unexpected opponent for UFC champion Belal Muhammad, who met the boy a little less than a year ago through the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Some would describe theirs as an unlikely friendship.

“Anytime he sees me, he wants to learn fighting. So, now he associates me with fighting so he always wants to beat me up,” Muhammad said. “He’s a good training partner.”

When CBS News Chicago spoke with the pair, Jood had a smile on his face and his own championship belt. He’s certainly a fighter in his own right. Nothing can erase what his eyes saw in Gaza.

Jood’s father, Ahmed, married the love of his life, Minna. She was 23 when their son made the family whole. The newlyweds were happy. They said they had everything until they lost everything.

On Dec. 26, 2023, the family celebrated Jood’s uncle’s birthday. Their moment of joy was cut short by a blast that hit the family home.

Jood’s mother was killed before his eyes by an Israeli bombardment.

“She was killed while putting him down to sleep,” said Sarah Alrayyes, with the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. “She was holding him and probably saved his life.”

Jood had a serious leg injury.

“They placed an external fixator, which is a metal device that helps keep the bones together,” said Alrayyes.

Her colleagues at the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund saw Jood laying injured in a photo.

“He was laying on the floor actually injured because there are no beds in the hospitals,” Alrayyes said.

They knew he needed to be brought elsewhere for treatment. For three months, the fixator stayed on as Jood’s bones were fractured.

But then, there was hope.

The little boy, with his father by his side, arrived in Chicago for medical treatment he desperately needed to fix his leg. They received that welcome from a group of strangers.

Jood still holds on to the sounds that remind him of his mom before he forgets.

“I ask his father, you know, why he is crying when he hears this?” said Maha Muhammad. “And he says that was his mom’s ringtone.”

Nowadays, Jood runs, climbs, and giggles. He takes trips down the slide at Maha Muhammad’s backyard, which is his second home.

To Mood, Maha is Teta, meaning grandmother, which is a name not given by blood, but in this case it’s been earned.

Muhammad and her children would become Jood and his father’s new family in a new country. Their wish is that more children could escape the war in Gaza so that kids like Jood could taste a little bit of the hope he spreads with his smile.

“Anytime I get to see him, it just eases my heart,” said Belal.

The bond between the UFC fighter, his family, and Mood was unexpected, but powerful. They were touched by a little boy who lost so much, but gave them so much more.

“He’s given me something to wake up for every morning,” said Maha. “He helped us more than we’re helping him.”

Jood still needs several surgeries to fix his leg.

The World Health Organization estimates more than 13,000 Palestinians are still waiting for urgent care.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.