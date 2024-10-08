Arizona lawmaker pushes for accountability after 15-year-old boy with diabetes died in foster care

By Jennifer Kovaleski

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, Arizona (KNXV) — An Arizona senate leader is once again demanding accountability and answers following an ABC15 Investigation into the preventable death of a 15-year-old boy with diabetes in the state’s foster care system.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find an agency that is in worse shape at this point in time than DCS,” Senator T.J. Shope, R-Casa Grande, said.

Christian Williams is now the second child with Type 1 diabetes to die in the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s care. The second child to be allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, according to police reports and a state incident report.

“It’s not getting any better, and we have to demand more,” Shope said.

Senator Shope chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, which has direct oversight over the Department of Child Safety.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s unacceptable to me. We will bring people in, whoever we need to bring in,” Shope said.

Christian was found unconscious inside the Mesa group home where he was living, according to a July police report.

“They assumed because he has behavioral issues that he was faking,” said Christian’s father, DeForrest Williams.

Police body camera video shows response

Body camera video obtained by the ABC15 Investigators details the Mesa police and fire response. The video brings into question whether the group home’s employees were properly trained to manage Christian’s diabetes.

“So now he’s pretending he’s dead on the floor,” a female on scene told the Mesa officer.

The group home employee then told the Mesa officer, “He’s fine. He’s holding his breath,”

But once officers and paramedics get inside, Christian was found unconscious.

Christian died at the hospital a few days later on July 10, 2024. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis, a preventable condition caused by not having enough insulin.

“There were red flags, obviously, and bright red shining red flags that were missed completely or ignored at worst,” Shope said.

For Christian’s family, there are still several unanswered questions about how and why it happened.

“I lost my baby. He was my firstborn. I’ll never get him back,” said Christian’s mother, Bobbie Williams. “We trusted the Arizona Department of Child Safety.”

Another child with Type 1 diabetes died in DCS custody

The ABC15 Investigators have previously reported on the death of Jakob Blodgett, 9, who died just 18 days after being placed in DCS custody.

Jakob was a Type 1 diabetic. He died in December of 2022. Records show he was also allowed to refuse his insulin, the lifesaving medication he needed to live, while at another group home contracted by the state.

Senator Shope also demanded accountability and answers following ABC15’s reportinginto Jakob’s death last year.

“It angers me that we haven’t taken the proper steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Shope said.

Attorney files notice of claim

Attorney Robert Pastor has filed a lawsuit against DCS and the group home in Jakob’s case.

“DCS is a falling down on the job,” Pastor said.

Pastor now also represents the Williams’ family and recently put the state and group home on notice of a pending lawsuit.

“They didn’t change anything. They didn’t improve anything because if they had done anything Christian would be alive,” said Pastor.

“I wake up almost every day in tears. I have dreams about him,” Bobbie said.

Incident report shows DCS knew group home had concerns

The state incident report from Catalyst Community Corporation, the group home where Christian was living, only amplifies the family’s anger and frustration.

The report says weeks before Christian’s death managers at the group home held an emergency child and family team meeting with DCS where they said Christian was, “in need of a higher level of care due to his medical concerns and mental health. While the team was in agreeance [agreement], there was no progress on making these changes.”

“That was in the reporting. It was probably the most disappointing thing,” Shope said.

Under the state’s contract and license with Catalyst Community Corporation, administrative rules state a group home must “ensure that each child in care receives all prescribed medication at medication at the prescribed time and in the prescribed dose.”

“The million-dollar question is why are the rules not working?” Shope said.

Critical questions about a state agency Senator Shope said is failing to protect Arizona’s children.

“We are funding this agency. The taxpayers of this state are giving their hard-earned dollars to the state of Arizona to take care of these kids. And yet that agency is failing. What are we going to do to stop that?” he said.

DCS launches investigation after Christian’s death

DCS responded to ABC15’s reporting and said the agency shares in the grief the family is experiencing over Christian’s tragic loss.

“At times, children come to us experiencing escalated medical and behavioral crises. Our team of providers work hard to address the child’s medical and behavioral health needs,” a DCS spokesman said in a statement.

The agency also said:

“In response to this tragedy, the Department is currently investigating this incident as well as reviewing licensing rules to determine if anything different can be done to better understand and care for youth facing extreme health challenges.”

DCS said the results of the investigation will be publicly available once complete.

ABC15 reached out to Governor Hobbs and requested an on-camera interview but the interview request was declined.

“As a social worker, I worked directly with children like Christian in the hopes of giving them a better life. This experience has guided my work throughout my career,” Governor Hobb’s said in a statement. “As Governor, I continue to be committed to protecting the health and safety of all Arizonans, especially vulnerable children like Christian, and every child in DCS care. I am heartbroken by Christian’s story and extend my full condolences to his family and loved ones.”

ABC15 called and sent multiple emails to the group home administrator but has not heard back.

Further complicating the issue, there is an ongoing dispute between the Governor and the Legislature about the future leadership of DCS.

“At the very basic level, we’re talking about keeping kids alive. It should anger every single Arizonan that DCS is unable to do that,” Shope said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.