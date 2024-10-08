Community creates pumpkin patch for Colorado Springs boy with cancer

By Karla Sosa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — A Facebook post asking where to buy cheap pumpkins turned into community members helping out a local family as their little one is battling cancer.

A grandmother was heartbroken when her grandson couldn’t go on a class field trip to the pumpkin patch due to his chemo treatments, But with the support of the community, she was able to create his very own pumpkin patch.

In April of this year, Christopher Collins was diagnosed with Wilms’ Tumor at just 6 years old.

Doctors removed his right kidney but the cancer had spread to his lungs.

He’s gone through multiple rounds of chemo and radiation, since his immunocompromised he can’t be around too many people and that’s the main reason why he couldn’t go on his class field trip.

His grandmother, Stacy Fontana, used social media to ask people where she could find cheap pumpkins and told them about her grandson. Within hours people were offering to donate pumpkins to them.

It’s been two days since Christopher was able to enjoy his pumpkin patch and he still can’t forget all of the fun he had.

“I have pumpkin, played with pumpkins and took pictures. I go down the stairs and up to stairs, I saw the dog, I got some toys,” said Collins.

As a way to pay it forward, the family is now giving away the pumpkins to families who can’t afford one.

