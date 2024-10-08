Congressman Al Green Pushes for Urgent Action on Dangerous Potholes: A Community’s Call for Safety

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 8, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The morning of October 8, 2024, marked a pivotal moment for the Almeda Post Office and its surrounding community. Congressman Al Green (TX-09), alongside local leaders and concerned constituents, held a press conference that put a spotlight on an issue that’s been frustrating his district for over a year—dangerous potholes in the post office’s parking lot. What began as a simple request for infrastructure repairs has now evolved into a rallying cry for the community’s safety and well-being. With the backing of figures like Dorothy Henson, a local resident who nearly had a dangerous fall in the parking lot, and Bishop Wyman Webster of Hiram Clarke Missionary Baptist Church, the press conference sought to raise awareness and push for tangible action from the United States Postal Service (USPS). After months of unfulfilled promises from USPS regarding repairs, Congressman Green is amplifying the community’s voice, demanding urgent fixes for the potentially hazardous conditions. Potholes in Plain Sight: A Long Overdue Fix The potholes in the Almeda Post Office parking lot have been more than an inconvenience; they’ve become a public safety hazard. Congressman Green’s involvement began when Dorothy Henson brought the issue to his attention. After nearly falling due to the uneven and cratered pavement, Henson reached out for help, sparking a series of communications between Green’s office and USPS that began on February 8, 2023. Despite USPS initially acknowledging the need for repairs and setting an estimated timeline for completion, the parking lot remains in the same hazardous condition over a year later. Congressman Green’s persistence has been met with empty promises, the most recent being a letter in May 2024 claiming that repairs would be completed within 60 days. Yet, no action has been taken to date. The Power of Community: Pressing for Immediate Action Standing in front of the Hiram Clarke Missionary Baptist Church, adjacent to the problematic post office, Green addressed a crowd that included Homer Clark, President of the South Houston Concerned Citizens Coalition, and George Anderson, Vice Chair of the Hiram Clarke/Fort Bend Redevelopment Authority. Their message was unified and clear: the time for waiting is over. Green expressed his deep frustration with the USPS’s lack of urgency, stating, “I am deeply concerned about the lack of action by the United States Postal Service to repair these potentially dangerous potholes. Our community deserves better, and it’s unacceptable that after so many months of waiting, no resolution has been reached. The safety of our constituents cannot be compromised.” The press conference wasn’t just an opportunity to raise awareness; it was a demand for immediate action. The community leaders in attendance echoed Green’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of making the post office accessible and safe for all. For George Anderson, the failure to repair the parking lot is not just a USPS problem but a reflection of how national institutions should be held accountable for ensuring the safety of the communities they serve. Taking the Fight to Washington This isn’t where the story ends. Congressman Green’s next step is to take the fight directly to Washington, D.C.. He has formally requested a meeting with Peter Pastre, the USPS Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy, to address the matter personally and push for immediate action. In his communique to Pastre, Green wrote, “For the safety of my constituents and all who attempt to enter this government building, the parking lot should be repaired posthaste. The community has been patient for far too long.” Green is determined to hold USPS accountable, not only for fixing the potholes but also for making the community feel heard and valued. He emphasized that this issue is bigger than just a parking lot—it’s about ensuring safe access to a public service facility and demonstrating that even seemingly small issues won’t be ignored when it comes to the well-being of his constituents. What’s Next? As the community awaits a response from USPS, the pressure is on for the organization to act quickly and efficiently. The spotlight is now firmly on the Almeda Post Office, and with Congressman Green’s leadership, there’s hope that the necessary repairs will finally be made. For now, the potholes remain, but the community’s voice has been heard loud and clear. Thanks to the persistence of Congressman Al Green and local leaders, this issue will no longer be brushed aside. It’s a testament to the power of community advocacy, and Green’s determination proves that when it comes to protecting the safety of his district, no issue is too small.

