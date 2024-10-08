Hatchet-wielding man allegedly attacked neighbor, police say

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hatchet-wielding Anne Arundel County man is accused of attacking his neighbor.

Officers responded around 10:50 a.m. last Friday to Stoney Point Way in Pasadena after receiving reports of the neighbors fighting. James Gulley, 68, allegedly left the initial dispute and returned with a hatchet to attack his 31-year-old neighbor, Ryan Mittrick, who sustained minor injuries.

Gulley is charged with assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm. Mittrick was also taken into custody after investigators learned he violated pretrial release conditions for a separate case.

“When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect had originally went to the victim’s house, which was about four minutes away walking distance,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Adrienne Johnson said. “They got into an argument, he left the scene.”

According to the police report, the fight stemmed from an argument the previous night when they both had been drinking.

“The two parties involved are known amongst each other. They were drinking the night prior,” Johnson said.

Neighbors said police have been to Mittrick’s home several times in the past.

“I understand that the guy who created a lot of the difficulty has been a problem for the neighborhood,” said neighbor Don Sievert.

