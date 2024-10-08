How will Hurricane Milton impact South Florida? Here’s the path and forecast

By Allen Cone

MIAMI (WFOR) — Milton continued its path toward the Sunshine State as a Category 4 hurricane with landfall forecast for early Thursday somewhere between Tampa and Fort Myers. It is projected to weaken to a Category 3 when it makes landfall.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the southeast coast of Florida south of the Indian River/St. Lucie County Line to Flamingo in the Everglades National Park, and for the northeast coast of Florida north of Ponte Vedra Beach to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River.

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning in South Florida. There is the risk of “considerable flash, urban and real flooding along with the potential for moderate to major river flooding,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 12 inches, with localized totals up to 18 inches, are expected across central to northern portions of the Florida Peninsula through Thursday. Milton will also produce 2 to 4 inches of rain across the Florida Keys through Thursday.

A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet is forecast for Dry Tortugas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 51 of Florida’s 67 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

CBS Miami NEXT Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said Milton is not a big threat to southeast Florida, including the Keys. It mainly will impact the area with high winds and rainfall.

Depending on its track, Milton could bring tropical storm conditions early Wednesday for most of South Florida.

Path of Hurricane Milton:

Milton was about 545 miles from Tampa as of 8 a.m. Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is moving east-northeast at 12 mph. It is expected to reach Florida’s west coast by early Thursday morning.

South Florida forecast Tuesday:

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected with the chance of rain at 70% during the day and 50% at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be in the mid-80s and lows in the upper 70s.

Landfall forecast Thursday:

Although South Florida is not included in the forecast cone, the region will be dealing with some impacts associated with Milton.

After making landfall on the east coast of Florida, Milton is forecast to pass through Central Florida and head to the Atlantic Ocean.

Depending on its track, Milton could bring tropical storm conditions early Wednesday for most of South Florida, though the Florida Keys could see these conditions earlier.

South Florida’s main threat continues to be the risk of rainwater flooding, with 4 to 7 inches looking likely across the area.

Highs are forecast to be in the upper 80s and lows are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Better conditions Thursday:

It will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain in the morning and 30% at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

