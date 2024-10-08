Jewish Federation of Detroit’s offices vandalized on October 7 attack anniversary

By Web Staff

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police are investigating after anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian graffiti was discovered on the building housing the offices of the Jewish Federation of Detroit.

Officials confirm the graffiti was discovered Monday morning on the building in the 6700 block of Telegraph Road.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit has issued the following statement about the incident:

We are deeply disturbed and saddened to report that early this morning the offices of the Jewish Federation of Detroit were the target of antisemitic vandalism. This attack, occurring on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel, was not only an assault on our physical space but also on the heart of our community. It is a stark reminder of the rising tide of hate affecting the Jewish people, here and around the world.

We unequivocally condemn this cowardly act of vandalism and stand firm in our resolve. It will not deter us from our vital mission to support the people of Israel, combat antisemitism, and foster a strong Jewish future. In the face of these challenges, we remain united and resilient, committed to defending our values and protecting our community.

We are grateful for the support of our local community, partners and allies during this difficult time, and we thank local, state, and federal law enforcement for their efforts.

Gary Torgow, President, Jewish Federal of Detroit Steven Ingber, CEO, Jewish Federation of Detroit

Bloomfield Township police say they are working with Michigan’s Attorney General’s Office and the FBI as part of this investigation.

FBI also confirmed they were in Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield to investigate this morning along with local law enforcement.

