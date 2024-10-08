Man charged with murder from mass shooting near motorcycle club

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was arrested for a shooting that left a man dead and seven other people injured in August near a motorcycle club in East Baltimore.

Eric Kibler, 43, was taken into custody on Monday and is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 36-year-old Anthony Martin.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on August 18 in the 1300 block of N. Spring Street in the area of Caroline & Hoffman Park. A friend of Martin told WJZ that he was just there to play basketball when the violence erupted as the motorcycle group was holding a gathering.

Police said that adults ranging between the ages of 22 and 46 years old were shot. Martin was the only one who died.

“Baltimore is grappling with the impacts of another mass shooting event that has taken the life of one Baltimorean and irreparably changed several others. Investigators from the Baltimore Police Department will diligently work to find and hold those who are responsible accountable for this horrific act of violence,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said after the shooting.

Days later, the Baltimore City Fire Department said an investigation was underway for an arson at the motorcycle club.

Police have not confirmed whether the mass shooting and the fire are connected.

