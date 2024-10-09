Efforts underway to find new location after massive fire destroys historic Catholic school building

By Katherine Scott

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A Delaware County community is devastated by the loss of a Catholic school building that has been around for a century.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia told Action News that all classes are canceled Tuesday and that efforts are already underway to find a new location.

The principal told Action News that roughly 150 students have been affected.

Flames and heavy smoke began pouring out of St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield Township Monday evening.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says the building housed pre-K, kindergarten, as well as 1st and 3rd grades.

Firefighters quickly began to work on putting out the fire, but it still spread and did plenty of damage.

The 911 calls started shortly after 5 p.m.

“I picked my kids up from school at 2:40 p.m. and everything was fine,” said Kevin Ferry, from Springfield Twp.

But within hours, fierce flames ripped through the building at the parish school.

Chopper 6 was overhead as plumes of heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the building.

Luckily, the parish and a second school building were not impacted by the fire. Authorities say no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

This parish recently celebrated 100 years.

“I was just so surprised. It was really devastating because I’ve been here since like preschool and made lots of good friends here, said 7th grader, Sam Trevea.

“It’s just hard to see the school like this. The fire and just knowing our kids go here every day and know they won’t be going here every day,” added Kristen Augustine, of Springfield Twp.

“It’s devastating. It’s absolutely devastating. It’s been around 100 years, this building,” added fellow resident, Jenny Stepelevich.

Twenty fire companies responded, blasting water at the flames.

“This is really sad for me because like a lot of people have a lot of memories here,” said 4th grader Lizzie Smith.

“My kids went here, my husband, myself, my dad, my grandmother. We’re all here just watching it. It’s heartbreaking,” said teacher aide Megan Ringwalt.

This tight-knit community is confident they’ll get through this together.

“I think if everyone stays positive and faith in God. Everything’s going to work out OK,” said Kevin Ferry of Springfield Twp.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

