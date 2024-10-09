Man sentenced to 20 years for recording and narrating child’s sexual assault

By Doug Myers

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — A man who provided a running commentary while recording the sexual assault of a 14-year-old intellectually disabled girl on video has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade sentenced Vincent Jerome Thompson, 43, to 240 months in prison, required Thompson to register as a sex offender and ordered a lifetime of supervised release.

Thompson pleaded guilty in June to producing child pornography and aiding and abetting. His co-conspirator, 46-year-old Lukumond Adebola Olatunji, pleaded guilty to kidnapping a minor. Olatunji is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Thompson and Olatunji were indicted in January 2022.

“No child deserves to suffer the degradation this child endured,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “The callousness of the defendant’s commentary on the video he shot, even as the victim pleaded with the perpetrators to be let go, shocks the conscience. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is proud to stand up for this little girl – and every child abused in this manner.”

Travis Pickard, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas, said Thompson and Olatunji “coerced and sexually abused a child without regard for the lifelong trauma their actions would cause their victim.”

“Protecting minors from child predators remains a high priority for HSI,” Pickard said in the release. “We will never relent in our efforts to apprehend those who seek to abuse our most vulnerable citizens.”

Authorities say the two men approached and offered the teen a ride home on Oct. 23, 2021, and then drove her to an alley, where Thompson recorded on video and narrated Olatunji sexually assaulting her in the backseat of the car.

The child is heard saying, on the video, “I don’t want to do it no more” and “Can we go?”

The two then took the teen to a motel, where she continued to be sexually assaulted, according to authorities. She finally escaped, with her backpack and shoes, after roughly five hours in the motel room.

In the room, police found condom wrappers and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

“In interviews with law enforcement, both men admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the child,” the release said. “Mr. Olatunji admitted that the child repeatedly told them that she did not want to have sex anymore.”

The prosecutor noted the victim was intellectually disabled at Wednesday’s hearing.

