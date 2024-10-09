Man who allegedly damaged a police vehicle while wearing a banana costume arrested

By Walter Perez

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A suspect accused of damaging a Philadelphia police vehicle while wearing a banana costume during an illegal car meetup last month is now in custody.

The Action Cam was in Plymouth Township on Wednesday morning as 18-year-old Shane Thomas was arrested at his home.

The dangerous and violent scene unfolded two weeks ago. Hundreds of people and vehicles gathered for approximately a dozen car meetups that ended with thousands of dollars and damage and a police officer injured.

Videos from social media are part of the police investigation, and police say there was one person involved who stuck out in particular.

“The man was dressed in a banana costume,” remarked Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.

Thomas hurled a string of prophanities at the reporters who gathered outside his home in Plymouth Township.

Investigators say Thomas faces a list of charges, including damaging at least one police vehicle.

“He is linked to the patrol wagon for sure, but the conspiracy charge comes in with other vehicles involved too. Throwing items and, in one instance, they try to set the police car on fire,” Rosenbaum said.

Investigators tell us they were able to track down the suspect after his own social media posts, wearing the costume, were later linked on different platforms to his high school yearbook photo.

Officers quickly verified the information and arrested him on Wednesday morning.

Several other arrests have already been made in connection with the car meetups.

“We are going to come for you. The D.A.’s office has done an excellent job in helping us and putting these cases together and they plan to prosecute them,” Rosenbaum said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.