Sick raccoons concern neighbors in community

VALENCIA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — People in Butler County say they’re concerned after they’ve been encountering a number of sick raccoons, and in one instance, the animal had to be put down.

Sick and dying raccoons are creating concern among homeowners in the Weatherburn Heights community of Valencia. Several of the animals have been spotted in yards and driveways, and one raccoon made it all the way to someone’s sliding back door.

“During the daytime, which isn’t always abnormal, but rolling around, stumbling, not able to stand up — sick with something,” one neighbor said.

She says it’s concerning because if the raccoons have rabies, that’s a real threat to people and pets. But she says there’s no way of knowing.

“Unfortunately, they don’t test unless there’s interaction with a human or a pet, so living here 13 years, never seeing a sick raccoon, obviously we have a lot of raccoons around here, but this is the first and for them not to be tested for rabies, distemper, we don’t know what they possibly could have,” she said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission removed one of the sick raccoons found in the subdivision. They say the sick animals could also have distemper, which people can’t get but dogs can. That’s why they encourage pet owners to make sure their pets’ vaccines are up to date.

“We’re used haven’t seen anything sick in the last two weeks and we hope it stays that way,” the neighbor said.

if you see a sick raccoon, you’re asked to call the local police or 911.

