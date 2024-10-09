‘We men still are kids when we play’: 87-year-old plays final softball game

By Greta Goede

Click here for updates on this story

LA VISTA, Nebraska (KMTV) — One ball player rounded the bases for the last time after playing for 80 years.

Jimmy Jackson has been playing the game ever since he was a kid, and he says it has kept him young.

“We men still are kids when we play,” he said.

The 87-year-old joined the Nebraska Senior Softball League over 20 years ago and hasn’t stopped playing since.

“It’s great to be playing,” he said. “At my age it’s great to be doing anything.”

Dick Netley plays against Jackson and said Jackson brings some competition to the field.

“He plays for real,” Netley said.

He said Jackson is the reason he joined the league in the first place.

“I haven’t play played softball in 30 years and when they approached me, I said I’m too old and they said we have a guy that is 87 years old, so age is not an excuse,” Netley said.

But now, Jackson is retiring his glove and playing his last game.

Although he’s sad, Jackson said he will continue practicing ball with his friends and the relationships won’t change even though he’s leaving the league.

“Camaraderie is a great thing when you’re playing ball,” Jackson said. “It’s like family and at my age there isn’t much family left so these ball players are part of my extended family.”

Netley said he and other players still hope Jackson changes his mind and returns for one final season.

“Everybody thinks a lot of Jimmy and he’s some motivation to the rest of us youngsters,” Netley said.

Jackson said although this was his last game there, he will be back in the stands to watch his friends.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.