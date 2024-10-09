Women say they were kicked off of Spirit Airlines flight for what they were wearing

By Jeff Nguyen

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Two Orange County women are speaking out after they say they were kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight because of what they were wearing.

It happened at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, when their flight was supposed to be heading to New Orleans. While boarding, they were told by a flight attendant that their outfits were inappropriate.

Cell phone video shows the moments that the incident went down inside of the plane, with one of the flight’s staff members telling the women that it’s a “family friendly airline” when asked why she has to wear her sweater.

“If you look at the video online, we at no point escalated and yelled,” said Tara, one of the women who was forced to get off the flight. “The only thing we did was ask for the dress code.”

Carla Hager was also on board the flight, traveling with her toddler. She interjected herself into the discussion to defend the women.

“I thought that was inhumane and I said something,” Hager said while speaking with KCAL News.

She says that she spent $900 to rebook the flight with another airline, and that she had to traverse the airport with her toddler in tow to get there.

“They would not give me my stroller back when we de-boarded the plane,” Hager said. “I had to go from Terminal 4 to Terminal 1, carrying a baby in one arm and my suitcase behind me.”

Other Spirit customers spoke on the topic at LAX on Monday, most of which thought it was out of line for the flight attendants.

“It’s a tank top. I don’t see a problem with it at all,” said Melissa Kidd.

“I think it was ridiculous,” said Andrea Berber. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with what those women were wearing.”

Spirit Airlines has not yet responded to KCAL News request for comment on the matter.

All three women kicked off the flight say that they have yet to be refunded.

