Dentists provide veterans with care as part of “Freedom Day U.S.A.”

CORAOPOLIS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Some dentist offices in our area and around the nation are helping our nation’s veterans and active-duty military by giving them free dental care.

It’s part of what’s called “Freedom Day U.S.A.”

It’s a red, white, and blue welcome for those who served our nation.

“The staff has been excited and got the place all decorated for us,” Dr. Ryan Rupert of Robinson Township Smiles said.

Balloons, garland, and sweet snacks lined the room of the office at Robinson Township Smiles Thursday – and it’s all for good reason.

“Today is Freedom Day – it’s a day set up where dental offices in the area do free dental work for veterans or active-duty military,” Dr. Rupert said.

It’s something done all around the country — but Robinson Township Smiles is doing it for the first time.

“They kind of brought it to light for us that this day exists,” Dr. Rupert said. “And when we heard about it, we thought it was a great idea and kind of jumped on the opportunity.”

Thursday’s entire schedule was for those who served our country – who appreciate the “Tooth T.L.C.”

“I get the dental care that I need – it’s great,” Ralph Martello, National Guard veteran, said. “They’re really great here… they’re really friendly… and they know what they’re doing.”

“You don’t realize how much work goes into your oral care and everything – and how much confidence it provides you to actually have a clean, healthy smile,” SFC Kristen Bell, an operations NCO in the U.S. Army, said.

And sometimes, obtaining that healthy smile through care isn’t the easiest thing for active and retired armed services members.

“There’s not a lot of access to dental care for them, even through the VA,” Dr. Rupert said.

“Dental is a very niche medical field, and so sometimes – they can or cannot take certain types of insurances and everything,” SFC Bell said.

The hope is that the screenings, the cleanings, and all the work on Thursday is the start of a care plan.

“We’re gonna try to take care of the most pressing needs, Dr. Rupert said. “But we’re also gonna do an exam and give everyone an idea of what they need moving forward.”

But for now, Thursday is about paying it back.

“I’m just excited to get people out of pain that have been suffering for so long,” Alexis, one of the workers at Robinson Township Smiles, said.

