FedEx driver demands justice nearly 2 years after he was shot at while delivering package

By Ross Adams

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi (WAPT) — Supporters are still fighting for accountability for two suspects who investigators said targeted a Black man delivering FedEx packages in Brookhaven.

It’s been almost two years since D’Monterrio Gibson was shot at, allegedly by a white father and son. Gibson came to the Lincoln County Courthouse on Wednesday demanding justice.

“D’Monterrio was shot at because he was a young Black male. Let’s be clear: had it been a white male in that white van, it would not have been shot at,” said Danyele Holmes, with the Poor People’s Campaign.

Gibson and his supporters gathered outside the courthouse to bring attention to what they claim is corruption inside the Brookhaven Police Department, which led to a mistrial after the case went to trial eight months after prosecutors said Brandon and Gregory Case fired several shots at Gibson after he delivered a FedEx package to their home in January 2022.

“I’ve been telling the same story since it’s started. I’ve been still telling the truth. I’m going to keep telling it,” Gibson said. “However the case turns out, I’m going to keep telling my story; keep telling the truth because that’s what happened.”

Critics of Brookhaven police accused the department of sabotaging the case from the start.

“What followed was a disturbing pattern of obstruction, collusion and deliberate sabotage by the very law enforcement agency that should have protected him,” Holmes said.

According to Holmes, the suspects are directly related to prominent members of the police department, including a former assistant chief.

“To make matters worse, two dispatchers connected to the case are also related to the shooters, showing a clear and dangerous conflict of interest,” Holmes said.

“They’ve tried to intimidate us into not pushing the issue further and things of that nature, and like, the past two or three years, it has been like an uphill battle,” Gibson said.

Gibson credits his supporters with helping him to battle the emotional and psychological toll.

“This has been extremely hard for me,” Gibson said. “If it wasn’t for the community that I had — these people aren’t even my family — they are my family, though.”

A spokesman for the Brookhaven Police Department said Chief Kenny Collins wasn’t in the office on Wednesday to respond to the allegations. A judge is expected to rule this week on whether to prohibit key evidence from the lead detective in the upcoming trial.

