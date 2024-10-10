Mom searching for “angel” who gave up plane seat for daughter leaving hurricane zone

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Rockford woman took to social media to find the good Samaritan who gave up her seat on a flight so her daughter could escape the hurricane zone.

Rhonda Adams’s daughter Carley’s flight from Tampa to Chicago on October 7 was canceled. That’s when another mom stepped in and gave up her seat.

“She said, ‘I will stay back with my five boys, they’re in Tampa and I know they will protect me through the storm,'” Carley said.

Carly said said despite her hesitation, the good Samaritan pulled her over to the airline counter and said, “give this lady my ticket.”

Because of this selfless gesture, Carley made it back to Chicago on another connecting flight.

Now, Adams is begging the public to help her find this woman she is calling an “angel.” She knew how scared her daughter was at the thought of being trapped without a flight.

“When I got that call from her (Carley), crying on the plane…crying, ‘mom, what do I do? I’m going to be trapped in Tampa. I have no credit card. There’s nowhere for me to go. There’s no flights out,'” Adams said.

She said Carley called her back shortly after to tell her about the ticket she had been gifted.

“I said, oh, thank God! I said, ‘but what about her?'” Adams said.

Carley now calls this woman her “blessing” for making sure she got home safe.

Carley’s mom feels the same and has a message to share.

“Thank you, you’re an angel, for giving your seat up for my daughter to get her back to Fort Lauderdale, to get her back to Illinois,” Adams said. “I just want to find her. I want her name to give her a hug.”

“I just want to say thank you,” Carley said.

Anyone with information on the identify of this woman is asked to contact CBS News Chicago by emailing CBSChicagoTips@cbs.com.

