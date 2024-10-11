Wauwatosa woman devastated after thefts at family gravesite

By Cyreia Sandlin

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — An unthinkable crime occurred at a Wauwatosa cemetery, as thieves made off with vases from gravesites.

This happened at Pinelawn Cemetery on Mayfair Road and Capitol Drive.

“A lot of my family members are here, my parents are here, my grandfather’s here, my uncle,” Katie Whitlock said.

This burial plot anchors Whitlock with her grandfather and parents.

“Three military families, veterans, there are lots of veterans in our family. My mom and dad are both veterans in the Marine Corps and Navy; my uncle is Air Force and Navy,” she said.

When Whitlock went to the gravesite earlier this week to drop off flowers for the anniversary of her Mother’s death, she discovered multiple vases gone, with only chains left behind.

“So I drove up, and there were no vases, and I took a second look, and I was just beside myself. I didn’t know what to think,” Whitlock said. “They would have had to pull the chain, they’re so heavy, so they maybe could carry them two at a time.”

Whitlock is still in shock, struggling to understand why.

“The only thing I can think of is that maybe if they were taking them to a scrapyard, they would get some money from them,” she said.

The granite vases can cost more than $200 news.

She reported the crime to Wauwatosa police.

She said Pinelawn Cemetery told her she was responsible for replacing the family’s three stolen vases.

“If it’s somebody randomly driving by, are they going to drive by again, see the vases, and steal them again?” she said. “Why. What could be so important that you need to take vases from a gravestone?”

We’ve been in contact with Pinelawn Cemetery. They told WISN 12 they are working on a statement.

