Woman sues ex-boyfriend for sharing nude photos of her to co-workers

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Washington County man is accused of sharing naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend during a meeting with hundreds of their co-workers.

She is now suing him.

“The damage to someone who has been the victim of this just can’t be underestimated,” said Jeffrey Wertz, the victim’s attorney.

Selena Ball and Michael Grisetti had it all. They worked together at Crown Castle and shared a home and two small children. But when they broke up, it seems Grisetti did not take it well.

“A secretly and surreptitiously recorded nude video of her stepping out of the shower,” Wertz said.

Unbeknownst to Ball, Grisetti took a video of her getting out of the shower at some point during their relationship. He played that video in a live online work meeting for hundreds of co-workers across the country.

Minutes later, he sent an email with three screenshots from the video to more than 1,000 colleagues. As many as 100 people are believed to have then forwarded those pictures.

“Could be one of the largest unlawful dissemination cases that exists right now in this country,” Wertz said.

Grisetti pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor earlier this year and was sentenced to four years probation.

So, Ball is going after him, Crown Castle and 100 unnamed employees who forwarded the photos in a civil action in federal court. Ball sued Grisetti last week for disclosure of intimate images under the federal Violence Against Women Act.

Wertz says Pennsylvania laws are weak and need to be strengthened.

“I believe a mass dissemination like this should be a felony or there should be a gradation or something to account for the difference between sending images to one or two people or versus over 1,000 people,” Wertz said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Crown Castle on Friday but did not hear back.

