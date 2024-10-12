Law enforcement officials record largest cocaine seizure in its history

By Marisa Sardonia

Click here for updates on this story

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — Law enforcement officials in Spartanburg County had the single largest seizure of cocaine from a residence in the history of the county on Monday, Oct. 7.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office,Homeland Security Investigations and the Greenville Upstate Carolinas Border Enforcement Task Force initially performed a narcotics search warrant in Greer, S.C. Upon entry, law enforcement observed that the residence was unoccupied.

While searching the residence, they located 43 kilograms of suspected cocaine and over $419,000 in U.S. currency. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says that this amount of cocaine has a total street value of around $2 million.

The sheriff’s office says that a suspect has been developed in this case and charges are impending. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.