Woman, 3 teens accused in animal torture investigation involving deer, other wildlife across 3 counties

By WDJT Web Staff; Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An animal poaching investigation, spanning from Fond du Lac, northern Washington and Dodge Counties, has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman and three 16-year-old boys.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, over the last two months, authorities have been investigating the alleged killing and mistreatment of whitetail deer and other wildlife occurring in a 200-mile region between Campbellsport, Waucousta, Lomira, Theresa, West Bend, and Kewaskum.

Paul Collins, the state director of Animal Wellness Action, told us, “This is just pure sadism. There is nothing redeeming about anything these people did.”

Through the investigation, officials have reason to believe well over 100 deer were shot and or killed between late spring of 2023 and July of 2024.

Authorities identified three suspects believed to be involved as three 16-year-old Campbellsport boys and one 36-year-old Campbellsport woman.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects would drive around at night with a spotlight shining fields and when they spotted a deer, they’d fire a rifle from the vehicle at the deer. Most of the deer that were shot would be left to rot where they lay. However, officials say the heads of some bucks were removed, particularly when they had large antlers.

Other deer, according to the sheriff’s office, was wounded by gunshots but not killed.

Collins said, “I’m already getting messages from folks asking me if I’ve heard about it. So it’s going to start making -obviously- it’s going to start making the news big time.”

Authorities determined the suspects would also drive around with the intent of striking deer with their vehicle in the road.

In one instance, officials say the deer survived being struck by their vehicle but was severely wounded from the impact. The suspects picked the deer up and placed it in the trunk of their vehicle while recording video and taking “selfies” of and with the deer. One of the videos, officials say shows the suspects holding the deer, still alive but clearly suffering, while walking around the inside of their home.

Rich Schools, a deer hunter from Sussex, said, “Clearly these people were not taught any ethics.”

Schools added, “The hunting community I know would not put up with any of this behavior. It just wouldn’t be tolerated.”

In another incident that happened this spring, officials say they found a newly born fawn alongside the road and captured it. The fawn was also placed in a vehicle and driven around, taken inside their residence, and was later released back into the wild.

Authorities believe deer are not the only animals who were targeted by these suspects. Officials say evidence obtained leads them to believe the suspects also targeted and harassed other wildlife including geese, racoons, possums, and turtles.

Both the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have referred numerous charges to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Washington County District Attorney’s Office, and Fond du Lac County Juvenile Intake.

While charges are still being referred, Collins worries penalties are not always enforced in Wisconsin.

Collins said, “You can have all the penalties in the world, but if the District Attorneys’ Offices are going to play let’s make a deal with these people, it’s no deterrent.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.