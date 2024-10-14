Blood River Drive: Couple builds a free haunted house for their neighborhood

By Tyrese Boone

Click here for updates on this story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — On Wood River Drive in Calallen, neighbors can see J.D and Kat Tierney are working to get their Blood River Haunted House ready for their yearly tradition.

The Tierney’s have been holding Halloween events at their house for the past six years and over time they’ve seen the impact they’ve had on their community.

“It’s great knowing that the neighborhood expects it,”Kat Tierney said. “It really puts that pressure on to make it better, and it’s a good pressure. It’s a healthy amount of stress.”

Neighbors across the Coastal Bend and from other states have come to witness the scares the couple puts together. The Tierney’s house has even been featured nationally on the Scare Factor website as a popular Halloween destination.

“Every year it’s gotten a little bit bigger,” J. D Tierney said. ” Just last year we had about 2,800 people walk through. We gave over 9,000 pieces of candy. We’re really hoping to get over 3,000 people this year.”

What makes the Tierney’s creation different from any other haunted house? They have decided to keep their events free to the public for one particular reason.

“We made a promise to ourselves a long time ago that as long as it’s in our front yard, it’ll be free because it’s something for our local community and neighborhood,” J.D. said. “There’s so much worse things that teenagers especially could be doing on Halloween night. So, I’d much rather them be here, be safe, and not getting into trouble and we just look out for each other and have fun doing it.”

The Blood River Drive house will be hosting movies the week leading up to and will open the haunted house on Halloween night at 5:30 p.m.

The Tierney’s are currently looking for more volunteers and donations to help them with their haunted house event this year. To contact them to help, visit their Facebook and gofundme pages to reach out.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.