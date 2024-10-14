Houston’s Heart of Soul Foundation – Empowering Communities, One Step at a Time

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s community spirit is alive and thriving with the official launch of the Heart of Soul Foundation. This visionary organization is transforming the way we uplift our neighborhoods, providing much-needed support through strategic programs, scholarships, and the much-anticipated annual Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market (HSNM).

The Foundation’s commitment to minority entrepreneurs and underserved communities is clear: they are building a foundation of equity, growth, and opportunity through every initiative. And what better way to showcase this than with their flagship event – the 2024 Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market, a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza!

Set to dazzle Houston this Friday, November 1st, and Saturday, November 2nd at the Bayou City Event Center, this year’s HSNM promises to be even bigger and better than before. Due to overwhelming support from the community, the market has expanded to a two-day event, allowing more time for Houstonians to experience the magic. With over 90 diverse vendors, attendees can explore an incredible array of treasures – from unique holiday gifts to heritage-inspired décor, clothing, and so much more.

This festive market isn’t just about shopping – it’s about celebrating culture, community, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Houston’s vibrant minority business community. Whether you’re looking for that perfect holiday gift or simply want to immerse yourself in the season’s cheer, the Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market is your go-to destination. Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market (HSNM) – Key Highlights:

Dates: November 1st – 2nd, 2024 Location: Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road, Houston, Texas Vendors: Over 90 diverse and unique vendors Contact: Michelle Moore, (832) 389-7582, mhowze924@gmail.com Website: myholidaysoul.com A Holiday Tradition that Uplifts Communities

The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market has become a staple in Houston’s holiday calendar, fostering connections and creating pathways for minority-owned businesses to thrive. What sets it apart is its celebration of cultural traditions, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local vendors while also honoring the unique heritage and creativity of Houston’s communities of color.

From hand-crafted items that reflect the richness of African-American culture to modern-day essentials with a twist of tradition, this event has something for everyone. And it’s not just about buying – it’s about being part of a larger movement that promotes inclusivity and economic empowerment.

More Than Just a Market – It’s a Movement

The Heart of Soul Foundation, led by a powerhouse team including Dr. Michelle Moore, Elmer Rogers, Carol Washington, Samantha Townsend, and Shana Scott, envisions a future where communities can thrive through collective action and support. Their work goes beyond seasonal events – they are deeply committed to year-round community empowerment through scholarships, toy drives, and educational programs that inspire the next generation of leaders.

As Dr. Michelle Moore puts it, “The market is our way of giving back, but it’s also our way of building up – creating sustainable, meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and for our community to support one another.”

So mark your calendars for the 2024 Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market! Whether you’re hunting for that one-of-a-kind gift or simply want to be part of a cause that’s making a real difference, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

For more information about the Heart of Soul Foundation or to get involved in the Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market, visit myholidaysoul.com or contact Michelle Moore at (832) 389-7582 or via email at mhowze924@gmail.com.

Join the Movement. Empower the Community. Celebrate the Holidays – Soulfully.

