Manchester hosts one of the nation’s largest chocolate expos

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — One of the largest chocolate events in the country took place Sunday at the DoubleTree Expo Center in Manchester.

The Chocolate Expo featured a variety of chocolates, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, dairy products, craft beverages and ready-to-eat foods from more than 50 local and regional vendors.

Vendors included artisanal chocolatiers, candy shops, bakeries, specialty food producers, wineries, distilleries, cideries and farms.

Charles Lundergar of Steadfast Spirits Distillery said the expo is a great way for smaller businesses to connect with customers.

“It gets the word that we’re all out there, right? We’re small, we don’t have a ton of marketing dollars, so if we come somewhere like this, we get to interact with everybody here,” Lundergar said.

Attendees could sample and purchase different products, including no-sugar-added, all-natural, vegan, salt-free, gluten-free and kosher chocolates.

The next event will take place on November 17 in Rhode Island.

