Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Siblings in their 90s gather to celebrate big brother’s 98th birthday

By
Published 9:40 AM

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — Five Iowa siblings in their 90s gathered over the weekend to celebrate the eldest’s 98th birthday.

Harold Hoyle, on the right in the photo below, turns 98 this month. His four “little brothers and sisters” showed up for his birthday in Ankeny over the weekend. From left to right in the photo: Gayle Brietske, 92; Lowell Hoyle, 93; Lyle Hoyle, 95; Genevieve Sherman, 97; and Harold Hoyle, 98.

That’s five siblings all over the age of 92!

See what they’re wearing in the photo?

Harold’s daughter Pam Anderson says, “We always joke about their last name by saying ‘According to Hoyle,’ the book of rules for card games, thus the playing card on the shirts with each having one with their age on it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content