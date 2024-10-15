Callaway County Sheriff’s office releases names of deputies in I-70 shooting

By Bethany Cates

CALLAWAY, Missouri (KOMU) — Corporal Justin Bax and Deputy Gardner Pottorff were identified as the two deputies involved in Monday morning’s shooting on Interstate 70.

The two Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies endured gunshot wounds and were both taken in for medical assistance.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s office told KOMU 8 Pottorff was shot four times into his stomach at point black range, when attempting to take a felon into custody.

Bax was also shot in the line of duty. Pottorff then returned fire, and began performing life saving measures on Bax, according to police.

As of Monday afternoon, one deputy was out of surgery and the other was scheduled for surgery. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office said both will need extensive time to recover.

The sheriff’s office says Pottorff is stable, but critically injured. Bax’s injury status is unknown.

Both families of the deputies have partnered with The Chief Mason Griffith Foundation which will oversee all donations.

“When our foundation takes on a family, it’s not just a one-time thing and we forget about you, we follow up with you through your journey,” said Angela Koepke, Director of Daily Operations.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over Jonathan Beason, 37, of Medina, Texas over Monday morning on I-70 between Kingdom City and Columbia.

The deputy learned Beason had multiple felony warrants from out of state and tried to detain Beason, but Beason resisted arrest.

A news release from the Highway Patrol on Monday said Beason died at the scene after exchanging gunfire with the two deputies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has taken over the investigation.

Official Donation Links:

Deputy Pottorff: gcld.co/DZ8xpaZ

Corporal Bax: gcld.co/4gaGlwZ

The Chief Mason Griffith Foundation says the links above are the only official donation sites for supporting the injured deputies.

