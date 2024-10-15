Residents report seeing suspicious green light on doorbell cameras

By Ross Guidotti

ELIZABETH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Residents in Elizabeth are keeping their eyes peeled after allegedly seeing strange events and strange lights in the sky.

Doorbell cameras recorded what appeared to be mysterious green lights scanning the area from above.

Something in the sky was shooting green laser beams at residents’ homes, streets, and cars. A lot of people are wondering what it was.

It’s not aliens, but it is something interesting.

“Everybody is talking about it,” said resident Angelina logan, who saw the lights.

Logan lives in the Greenock section of Elizabeth. She got a look at the mysterious light from above. Her first impression of what it could be was certainly understandable.

“I saw the green beams of light in the sky and thought of an alien invasion. Where’s it coming from what’s going to happen?”

It turns out the thing making little green laser beams was not piloted by little green men.

According to Avion Capital Corporation, it wasn’t a flying saucer; it was their Cessna 208 using LiDAR, or light detection and ranging. It’s a remote sensing method used to examine the surface of the Earth.

This is the flight track of that exact plane flying over Elizabeth, going back and forth at the same time the lights were noticed.

State and local governments as well as private firms use LiDAR to track river and potential flood paths.

Logan says that all makes sense. Her only complaint is she wished the firm using the plane gave everyone a heads up.

“So that everyone is aware and not freaked out.”

