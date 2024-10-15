Residents thrilled as mama bear and two cubs seen around Worcester

By Tammy Mutasa

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A family of black bears has become the talk of Worcester after the family was seen wandering throughout neighborhoods in the city.

Three bears spotted “It was definitely breathtaking to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Brianna Emond-Parkin who saw the bears.

Three black bears were busy frolicking and climbing up a tree in Brianna’s backyard. She said this has never happened during her 25 years living in Worcester.

“I was so shocked, I was like oh my God and I had to run out and tell my mom what was out there,” Brianna said.

“They looked really healthy like they’re ready for their hibernation, but they just didn’t look threatening obviously behind the glass door it’s easier to say that, but they just looked like they were looking around they played on the tree then they just kept moving on,” Tracy Emond-Parkin said.

It has also given some neighbors an appreciation for wildlife and mother nature.

“It also gives me a deep respect for nature and for the health of the woods around here. I think we have to be respectful as long as nobody’s getting hurt it was just a beautiful experience,” Tracy said.

Bears traveling across Worcester But the bears haven’t just visited the Emond-Parkin family. They have been spotted making the rounds in Worcester neighborhoods.

“Mama bear, followed by one cub followed by a second cub and I was like ‘what the heck is that’ and it was pretty remarkable,” Monique Gisele Morimoto said.

And they stopped by Monique’s for a quick bite to eat.

“Got on the deck and saw mama bear reaching up and pulling down the suet because we have bird feeders, we love feeding the birds and she just had herself a nice lunch,” Monique said.

The bears ate out of Monique’s bird feeder in her backyard.

Monique then took matters into her own hands with a super soaker.

“That’s when I really started yelling I was like ‘Come on, come on, come on.’ I have a super soaker and I was spraying water at her and she finally started paying attention to me I think that’s what got her attention, and turned around, walked off, and climbed over the fence.”

What to do if you see a bear? Massachusetts Wildlife says that the black bear range has been expanding to the eastern part of the state towards more densely populated communities.

Officials recommend removing bird feeders, and trash from your yard to avoid a bear stopping by.

They say that if you encounter a bear in your backyard or in town to leave it alone and it will go back into the forest itself.

