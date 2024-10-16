Skip to Content
Neighbors mourn after giant pumpkin stolen from family’s yard

By WCCO Staff

    LINDEN HILLS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Neighborhoods all around are decked out for Halloween, but for one Linden Hills family, their blow-up pumpkin was more than just decoration.

It brought so much joy, until it was stolen.

“We opened the shades and the kids screamed ‘the pumpkin is gone! Our huge pumpkin is gone.’ And we were super bummed,” said Angelea Hoft, who owns the giant pumpkin.

Hoft said she was so upset, she posted on the neighborhood Facebook group.

She wasn’t the only one upset that the pumpkin was gone, however. Neighbors were upset too.

“It’s such an innocent, sweet holiday and it’s just sad to see someone would come in your front yard and take something special that’s just happy for your kids,” said Jeannie Radatz, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say they’re leaning on each other to stay alert in the community.

“People would just slow down with their kids, and I was always getting texts of people in the neighborhood saying ‘we love your pumpkin’,” said Hoft.

