Woman shot and killed in Annapolis was helping alleged shooter get gas, daughter says

By Khiree Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — Allison McIntyre was helping a woman get gas when that woman shot and killed her in Annapolis, according to McIntyre’s daughter.

McIntyre’s body was found inside her car on Oct. 3 in the parking lot of the Annapolis Marketplace.

“My mom was really special. We were really close,” said Desiree McIntyre, Allison McIntyre’s daughter. “She was caring and sweet. Always helped people. Didn’t judge anybody, and would literally give the clothes off her back to someone walking down the street without even knowing if they needed it.”

Police later arrested Monet Thompson, 49, in connection with the shooting.

“I asked her where she was going and she said she was going to help Monet — that Monet needed to get gas because her car broke down. So that’s what she was doing,” Desiree said.

Desiree McIntyre was on the phone with her mother when the shooting occurred.

“I heard her pull up, and the girl got in her car. My mom asked which gas station, and I heard her say, ‘OK,’ a few times, and it just got quiet. Then, I just heard someone asking if she was OK if they could hear her, and then they said something about gunshots, and the phone hung up.”

Court documents indicate that after Thompson got into McIntyre’s vehicle and the car moved briefly before stopping. Thompson then exited the vehicle and fled the scene in a blue Toyota.

Police are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting, and Thompson is being held without bail.

“My mom didn’t deserve to go that way. She didn’t deserve to be taken the way that she was taken away,” Desiree McIntyre said. “Hopefully, the justice system does what they’re supposed to do. That’s all I ask for.”

Authorities are also investigating Thompson for a possible involvement in another homicide from September.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.