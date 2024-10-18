U of A Wildcats students find and foster two wild cats from baseball field

By Alex Dowd

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Two Wildcats from the University of Arizona found two wild cats at Hi Corbett Field, where the University’s baseball team plays.

One was Easton Gerou, a student manager for the University of Arizona Baseball team. He’s in charge of their analytics.

He said Tuesday, Oct 8. started like any other day.

“I was on the stadium mound setting up for bullpens,” he said. “Just like a normal Tuesday…”

Until, he heard a noise coming from the away team dugout. After investigating the source, Gerou found “a little, soaking wet baby kitten.”

He found two orange kittens in a puddle and covered in clay, so Easton called the team’s resident cat whisperer, student equipment manager Jack Worgum.

Worgum says he came immediately with a cardboard box, then went to a pet store to get supplies, like kitten formula.

“We instantly get them cleaned up,” he said. “We get them fed, and just like that they’re part of the family.”

Now, his girlfriend Lucia Iuliano is fostering the two and says they’ve already started growing more comfortable and confident.

“They’re much more playful,” she said. “When we first got them, they definitely were still looking for their mom. It was very hard to get them calmed down.”

She says that now they come to work with Worgum nearly every day.

“I think the team really loves having them around,” Worgum said. The players, and sometimes even the coaches, ask to see the cats.

University of Arizona’s Baseball communications team says that maybe when the two kittens are big enough, they can come back to Hi Corbett as Clubhouse Cats.

