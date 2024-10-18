Video shows concrete crumbling from California railyard underpass

By Brady Halbleib

ROSEVILLE, California (KOVR) — A Tesla’s dashcam captured the startling moments when concrete appeared to fall from the top of an underpass beneath the Roseville railyard.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard.

The Roseville Police Department quickly shut down Washington Boulevard in both directions between Main Street and Oak Street while crews worked to clear the debris. The road has since been reopened.

Trains travel daily above Washington Boulevard, and Union Pacific said that they are now working with the city to assess any necessary repairs.

The Tesla’s driver, Jeff Cerone, says he wasn’t sure what was falling at first but immediately called 911 after the debris fell near his vehicle.

“I didn’t know what was falling at first, but after I exited the tunnel and saw the train passing above, I figured it had something to do with the bridge’s structural integrity,” Cerone said.

Union Pacific confirms no construction work was being done on the bridge at the time of the incident. They also noted that the bridge has been inspected twice this year, as required by federal guidelines.

