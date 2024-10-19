Bakery sells Kamala Harris and Donald Trump cookies for presidential cookie poll

By Ricky Sayer

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Oakmont Bakery is once again selling election cookies with the faces of the presidential candidates on them.

It has been a tradition for them since the bakery was able to print images onto cookies.

“Just to sort of keep it fun and loose, we have a third-party (cookie) this year, which is the Pączki,” said Michael Sullivan, the retail manager at Oakmont Bakery.

The bakery has titled that treat the “sweetest candidate.” You could say it is for those who aren’t a fan of either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Tony Serrao, the general manager of the bakery, said it just tallied up purchases of each treat on Friday.

“So Donald Trump is leading at 21,000 individual cookies,” Serrao said. “Kamala Harris is at 6,200, and the sweetest candidate is about 9,800.”

While some customers who were buying Trump cookies said they hoped it was a good sign going into the election, the cookie tally got the result of the election wrong in 2020.

“The cookies can’t predict the election,” Serrao said.

Barb Gerding said they found the cookies to be neat. She bought the Trump cookies.

“I had to get my mom one because she’s 87 years old and she loves Trump,” Gerding said.

KDKA-TV did not find anyone buying Harris cookies in our short time in the bakery on Friday evening.

“I think a lot of people are getting the candidate they are supporting. But then there are some people that are just like I’m going to get this candidate so I can chomp into them,” Sullivan said.

