‘He didn’t deserve this’: Family members recount moments groom was killed on his wedding night

By Kara Peters

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — ‘Why him?’ That’s the question family members are asking after someone killed a groom on his wedding day. It happened Saturday at Barber Park in Greensboro.

Police say the shooting that claimed the life of a newly married father of four, Tyrek Burton, may have been related to road rage. His family is calling it a random act of violence, and are now, demanding justice.

“What was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life and it turned into something tragic.” Brittany Burton said, sister of the victim.

The 37 year old was married for about 7 hours before a day filled with happiness and joy, took an unimaginable turn.

Family members called police, shortly after the wedding reception wrapped up at the Barber Park Event Center.

They say someone they didn’t know entered the park, alleging that Burton was involved in a traffic incident. Moments later, Burton was shot in front of his new bride and several others including his daughter.

“I don’t understand how somebody that don’t know somebody by a can of paint can just come in and just do that,” Brittany Burton said. “I don’t and I never will.”

As Burton’s family gathers around the same area where a momentous day turned traumatic, they’re hoping that the person who claimed the life of a husband, father and friend on his wedding day, is held responsible.

“I demand justice, I demand it, and I don’t want to wait years for it,” Carolyn Burton said, mother of the victim. “He don’t deserve what he got. He waited 13 years to get his bride and soon as he gets his bride, he can’t even take her home.”

Loved ones made a GoFundMe page for Burton’s family. They say all proceeds will be going to help his four daughters.

