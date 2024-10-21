More than 30 people reported food poisoning symptoms after eating same food in Jessup

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — More than 30 people reported suffering from food poisoning symptoms after reportedly eating the same food in Jessup on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court.

Howard County Fire & EMS said more than 30 were evaluated and multiple were taken to the hospital. All patients are non-critical at this time, according to Howard County officials.



