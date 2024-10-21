Philadelphia students get inside look at anesthesiology thanks to local doctors



KYW

By Stephanie Stahl, Casey Kuhn

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Some Philadelphia middle school students got an up-close view of the world of medicine Monday.

Students at Lindley Academy Charter School got an inside look at anesthesiology — how to keep patients safe and pain-free during medical procedures.

Doctors with the American Society of Anesthesiologists were there for a back-to-school event explaining their specialty.

The doctors had hands-on demonstrations for the seventh and eighth graders, including one showing how patients are intubated.

A cantaloupe was used to show how to do epidurals, which are commonly used for childbirth, and students got to feel what it’s like to thread a catheter.

“It helps them not feel any pain while doing surgery or anything like that,” eighth grader Priceless Felder said.

The activities gave students a personalized view of anesthesiology and raised awareness about potential career opportunities in medicine.

Pediatric anesthesiologist Dr. Marc Parris, who works at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said he wants to show the kids what his career looks like.

“We want to … show them the examples of what it’s like to work in the hospital, what it’s like to work with some equipment, and what it’s like to work with other physicians as well,” Parris said.

“A lot of people think we just put people to sleep. That is partly true,” he said. “More importantly, we make sure we wake up safely at the end. We make sure you stay safe while you’re asleep.”

With ultrasound demonstrations, the students got an inside view of their wrists and also learned the basics of CPR and chest compressions.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists is hoping to recruit more minorities to join the field because they’re currently underrepresented.

